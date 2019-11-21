Pro Football Focus Preview - Boston College Offense
After 10 games the Boston College Eagles are 5-5 with a solid run game, back up quarterback and a rebuilding defense. We look at how Pro Football Focus has graded out the Eagles' offense at this point in the season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news