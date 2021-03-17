BlueAndGold - Priority Notre Dame Running Back Target To Check Out Campus

Memphis (Tenn.) Christian Brothers’ Dallan Hayden, the nation’s No. 159 overall player and No. 12 running back per Rivals, is in the Midwest this week. On Wednesday, he spent time touring Ohio State’s campus. Tomorrow, the 6-0, 192-pound four-star player will spend several hours in South Bend, Ind. to check out Notre Dame. Due to the ongoing dead period enacted by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, Hayden can’t spend time with coaching staffs at either school, but Hayden has long been considering the Buckeyes and Fighting Irish and wanted to experience both campuses firsthand.

The Irish are in hot pursuit of Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden. (Rivals.com)

Click the image to sign up today!

Hayden announced a top four schools list of Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Tennessee on Jan. 1. Illinois is a newer addition to the race, having offered on Jan. 20. The Illini have a new coach in Bret Bielema and a family tie as Hayden's older brother, Chase, will play for them this year as a graduate transfer. He began his career at Arkansas under Bielema. Penn State and Utah aren't giving up in Hayden's recruitment either. The in-state Volunteers also have a unique selling point. Hayden’s father, Aaron, played running back for Tennessee in the early 1990s before spending four years in the NFL. Hayden would like to take official visits before making his college decision.