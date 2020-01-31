News More News
Previewing Notre Dame's Big Junior Day

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Notre Dame will host a few top targets in the 2021 and 2022 classes, plus a handful of other notable prospects coming to South Bend Saturday for a junior day recruiting event.

Blue & Gold Illustrated previews the prospects we've confirmed to be coming in Saturday.

Big time safety target Justin Walters will visit Notre Dame Saturday.
Big time safety target Justin Walters will visit Notre Dame Saturday. (EJ Holland)

Notre Dame Commits

The Skinny: Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle Blake Fisher, aka "The Mayor," of the 2021 class for the Fighting Irish, wouldn't miss an opportunity to visit Notre Dame and help recruit other targets. Fisher, who ranks as the nation's No. 18 recruit and No. 4 offensive tackle, is rock solid with Notre Dame and spends most of his free time talking with Irish targets.

The Skinny: St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles defensive tackle and Irish pledge Gabriel Rubio returns for another visit to Notre Dame. He was a regular visitor throughout the fall, and it wasn't a surprise at all when he informed me that he'd be returning to South Bend. He loves getting up to Notre Dame and spending time with defensive line coach Mike Elston.

Offered 2021 and 2022 Prospects

