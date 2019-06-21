News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Previewing A Massive OV Weekend For Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Ylvwo14zlv11hfezzwj1
Nebraska wide receiver Xavier Watts is officially visiting Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Notre Dame is set to host its final official visit weekend before the start of the dead period.

Five important targets as well as four commits will make their way to South Bend to get an in-depth look at the program, campus, facilities and more.

Here is a full breakdown.

T7ezwvydg3ciiydnumxz
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}