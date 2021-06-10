Previewing A Massive Official Visitor Weekend For Notre Dame
The time has finally come.
Notre Dame will host its first high school official visitors since December of 2019, and the group of nine prospects due in this weekend are key targets. If all nine told the staff that they wanted to commit at the end of the visit, we believe the Irish would take all of them.
Below is a preview of the prospects with where things stand heading into their visit.
Top Contenders: Illinois, Notre Dame, Ohio State
The Skinny: Dallan Hayden officially visited Illinois last weekend, but the feeling is that he will ultimately choose between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Most pundits believe that Ohio State will be his landing spot, and he visits there next weekend, but his decision will ultimately come down to how well these visits go. If Notre Dame wows Hayden enough and he feels he fits in South Bend, then watch out for the Irish in the recruitment.
