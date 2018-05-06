Rivals.com

The Rivals Camp series will make a stop in Columbus, Ohio Sunday, and Blue & Gold Illustrated will be on the scene. Here's a rundown of the Notre Dame targets expected to participate in the camp and where the Irish stand in each of their recruitments.

2019 TARGETS

The Skinny: Bell's recruitment has been a bit all over the place, with several different schools appearing to have the momentum at different stages. Ohio State, Michigan and Purdue have all been involved with Bell at one point or another, and Notre Dame is working hard to get him back on campus as well. Notre Dame was pushing for Bell early in his recruiting process, then cooled on him a bit only to ramp things back up later on. Getting Bell back to campus is the key for the Irish. Stay tuned for the latest on the talented in-state product.

The Skinny: Davis was offered by Notre Dame on Feb. 26, and so far it does not appear the Irish have gained much traction with the Wisconsin commit. The three-star has not visited South Bend yet, and it's unknown at this time how hard the Irish staff is pushing to make that happen. Talking with Davis at Sunday's camp should provide a better picture of where things stand in terms of his Notre Dame recruitment and potential plans moving forward.

The Skinny: Eichenberg, the younger brother of offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, is still hoping to pick up an Irish offer after visiting for the Blue-Gold Game on April 21. So far, the Rivals250 product holds offers from Duke, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, West Virginia and others. Ohio State is also showing interest. Contact with Notre Dame has picked up recently, and the Irish will have an obvious connection should an offer eventually come and could be a game-changer. He will be a name to keep a close eye on for the foreseeable future. Though listed as a linebacker, Notre Dame is recruiting Eichenberg for the 'drop' end position in Clark Lea's defense.

2020 TARGETS

The Skinny: Henry has visited Notre Dame twice so far, and has emerged as a top target in the class of 2020 for the Irish along the defensive line. The Ohio talent picked up an offer from the Irish in early March, and holds additional offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and several others. Henry was in South Bend for Junior Day on March 3 and returned for the Blue-Gold game on April 21. The young four-star said he's already a big fan of defensive line coach Mike Elston and is looking forward to getting to know him more as his recruitment continues.

The Skinny: McGregor was offered by Notre Dame last month, and said while the offer came as a bit of surprise, he is definitely intrigued with what the Irish have to offer. So far, McGregor holds additional offers from Michigan, Central Michigan, Purdue, Nebraska, Western Michigan and Toledo. McGregor took a mid-week unofficial visit to Notre Dame in April and said he definitely hopes to eventually return for a follow-up visit. The sophomore's recruitment continues to build and the Irish will face stiff competition throughout.