The Rivals Camp Series will stop in Nashville Sunday, and Blue & Gold Illustrated will be on the scene. Here's a rundown of the Notre Dame commits and targets expected to be in attendance and where Notre Dame stands with each of them.

NOTRE DAME COMMITS

The Skinny: Lacey has been committed to Notre Dame since July and has never once wavered from that pledge. The Kentucky product is one of the leaders of the 2019 class and is constantly recruiting top talent to join him in South Bend. It's a safe bet that Lacey will spend Sunday talking up Notre Dame to anyone who will listen.

2019 PARTICIPANTS

The Skinny: Anderson was long thought to be a Notre Dame lean, but things have since changed on that front. The Mufreesboro (Tenn.) Siegel product made multiple trips to Notre Dame early in his recruiting process, but it doesn't appear things are going to work out between the two sides. Still, Anderson is listed here because he's one of the top players that will be at the camp and at one time was top overall Notre Dame target. Perhaps if things change, the Irish and Anderson could reconcile, but whoever does land Anderson will be getting one of the top pass rushers in the country.

The Skinny: Knox has been on Notre Dame's board for a while now, but nothing has come of the coaching staff's efforts yet. A visit has been in the works, but until one materializes, it's hard to envision Knox as a realistic target for the Irish. However, if Knox does make it to campus, the Irish could have a fighting chance at becoming a serious player in his recruitment. Knox's serious affection for Ohio State shows that he's not afraid to head north for his college days, so Notre Dame will absolutely keep pushing to set up a trip to South Bend.

The Skinny: Washington is one of Notre Dame's top targets at the cornerback position and was just on campus last month for the weekend of the Blue-Gold game. Coming out of the visit, Washington said Notre Dame will be "high on my list" going forward. Washington told Blue & Gold Illustrated following the visit that it's clear to him how much of a priority he is for Notre Dame, and that's definitely appealing to him. The four-star said he's impressed with cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght's resume and would love the chance to learn the game under someone like him. Washington plans to announce his decision sometime before his senior season.

Additional 2019 participants on Notre Dame's radar include Louisville (Ky.) Ballard linebacker Jared Casey and three-star Louisville (Ky.) weakside defensive end JJ Weaver.

2020 PARTICIPANTS