Photo by Bill Panzica

Notre Dame kicks off the 2018 season in two months and fall camp is just over a month away. Expectations are high for the Fighting Irish, but success won't come easy, with Notre Dame facing one of the toughest schedules in the land. The various preseason magazines believe have much higher expectations for Notre Dame this season than last, which isn't surprising considering the Irish are coming off a 10-3 season, not the 4-8 record we saw last fall. Below is a breakdown of where Notre Dame and its opponents rank heading into the season, and the superlatives for each team. We begin by looking at the preseason Top 25 rankings for the four preseason magazines and the ESPN Football Power Index. Street refers to Street & Smith's and P Steele refers to Phil Steele's preseason magazine.

Notre Dame is the only consensus Top 15 team, but Michigan is ranked outside of the Top 11 by just one organization (Lindy's). Stanford is also close, inside the Top 15 in every ranking except for Athlon. Florida State is ranked no lower than 18th while USC is ranked between No. 15 and No. 21. Virginia Tech has a unique ranking, coming in between No. 16 and No. 22 by four of the five organizations, but Phil Steele's sees things differently, ranking the Hokies 40th. His magazine comes out much later than the others, so it reflects the fact cornerback Adonis Alexander was suspended from the team, which might be a factor. A look at how the preseason rankings of Notre Dame's opponents within their conference:

USC is the only 2018 opponent predicted to win its division. Last season, Notre Dame played four teams that won their division (Georgia, USC, Miami, Stanford). Three of the publications ranked position groups. Athlon ranked the Top 25 units while Lindy's ranked just the Top 10. Phil Steele's ranked between 51 to 56 teams in the various unit rankings. Below is where each team is ranked within that group. If a school is missing from the list it means they did not rank at any category by that particular publication.

Athlon is slightly higher on Notre Dame's talent than is Phil Steele's. Taking out wide receiver/tight end (Athlon doesn't go past 25), Notre Dame averages 16.7 on the six other categories by Athlon and 17.2 on Phil Steele's. Athlon is especially high on Notre Dame's linebackers, as is Lindy's, with both publications ranking the Irish backers in the Top 10. Notre Dame's other Top 10 group is the offensive line, which comes in No. 8 by Phil Steele's. Michigan, Stanford and Florida State all had multiple Top 10 groups by Athlon and Phil Steele's. The Cardinal offense comes in highly ranked, with its offensive line coming in No. 4 by both publications. Its running back group is ranked No. 1 by Phil Steele's and No. 3 by Athlon. Michigan's defense is ranked in the Top 10 at all three levels by Athlon and Lindy's, and two of its units (DL, DB) are in the Top 10 by Phil Steele's. A look at the individual accolades for Notre Dame and its opponents in 2018:

ALL-AMERICANS / HEISMAN CANDIDATES

Notre Dame had four different players earn preseason All-American honors, including three that earned First-Team honors by at least one publication. Senior center Sam Mustipher was named a first-team selection by Lindy's, while senior left guard Alex Bars was named to the first-team by Street & Smith's and to the third-team by Phil Steele's. Junior cornerback Julian Love earned first-team honors by Lindy's and third-team honors by Athlon and Phil Steele's. Senior linebacker Te'von Coney was named a second-team pick by Lindy's. Stanford had six different players earn at least third-team All-American honors. Senior running back Bryce Love was a first-team selection by all four publications. He was also named the leading Heisman Trophy candidate by Lindy's and second by Athlon and Phil Steele's. Junior guard Nate Herbig was named a first-team selection by Phil Steele's and a second-team pick by Athlon and Lindy's. Junior tight end Kaden Smith was a second-team honoree by Street & Smith's and Phil Steele's. The rest of the position player selections were third-team picks. USC and Michigan both have four players named preseason All-Americans. USC was led by consensus first-team pick Cameron Smith, a senior linebacker. Senior center Toa Lobendahn was the only other Trojan player named to multiple lists, named to the second-team by Athlon and Lindy's. Michigan junior end Rashan Gary was named a first-team pick by Lindy's, a second-team player by Athlon and Street & Smith's, and a third-team selection by Phil Steele's. Junior linebacker Devin Bush was named to the first-team by Street & Smith's and Phil Steele's, and to the second team by Athlon and Lindy's. Senior end Chase Winovich was named to the second-team by Athlon and junior linebacker Khaleke Hudson was on Athlon's third-team All-American list. Wake Forest senior center Ryan Anderson was named to the second-team by Phil Steele's, Virginia Tech senior defensive tackle Ricky Walker was named to the Athlon third-team and Northwestern sophomore linebacker Paddy Fisher was named a third-team pick by Phil Steele's. Athlon named five opposing players as possible breakout players in 2018: Florida State sophomore running back Cam Akers, Michigan sophomore receivers Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones, USC sophomore running back Stephen Carr and Navy junior quarterback Malcolm Perry.

FINAL PREDICTIONS