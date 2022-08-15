Prepare for Peacock: Notre Dame-UNLV game scheduled for streaming platform

This year's Blue-Gold Game also streamed on Peacock. Every other Notre Dame home game will also be available live on Peacock, but they will still be televised on NBC as well.

Notre Dame made its Peacock-exclusive debut against Toledo last season. The Irish gave fans unexpected drama in a 32-29 victory over the Rockets that required a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes.

NBC Sports will once again televise one of Notre Dame football's home games exclusively on the Peacock streaming platform. Live visual coverage of the Oct. 22 home game against UNLV (2:30 p.m. EDT) will be limited to Peacock's premium service.

Notre Dame fans should know the drill by now.

NBC Sports also announced Monday the crew who will be calling its Notre Dame games this season: Jac Collinsworth (play-by-play), Jason Garrett (booth analyst), Zora Stephenson (sideline reporter) and Kathryn Tappen (pregame, halftime and postgame host).

Collinsworth is a 2017 Notre Dame graduate and has worked for NBC and ESPN throughout his career. Garrett was previously head coach of the Dallas Cowboys (2011-19) and was offensive coordinator for the New York Giants the last two seasons. Collinsworth and Garrett worked together calling United States Football League games earlier this year.

Stephenson also covered USFL games for NBC Sports this year. She hosted Notre Dame's Pro Day coverage earlier this year and started working with NBC Sports in July 2021 to cover the Tokyo Olympics. Stephenson is also a sideline reporter for the Milwaukee Bucks on Bally Sports/Fox Wisconsin.

Tappen has been part of NBC Sports' Notre Dame coverage since 2014. As host, she will be joined each game by a Notre Dame football alum and a football alum from the opposing team.

Mike Tirico previously covered Notre Dame's home games as the play-by-play announcer since 2017. He was joined by multiple analysts through the years and most recently Drew Brees last season.

No. 5 Notre Dame will open the 2022 season at No. 2 Ohio State on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC. The first Irish home game will be played the following Saturday, Sept. 10, against Marshall (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).