Notre Dame fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of freshman point guard Prentiss Hubb.

The Irish beat out the likes of Maryland, Virginia and Villanova for the former Rivals100 prospect, and Hubb was recruited as the heir apparent to star point guard Matt Farrell.

But, that was put on hold for a bit when Hubb suffered a torn ACL before his senior season at Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga. Hubb suited up one game during the year — Senior Night — before moving on to South Bend.

When Hubb was fully cleared in September to return to full participation, the race for the freshman to get acclimated to Mike Brey’s system began.

Brey stated praise for Hubb multiple times leading into fall preparations and the desire to get him ready to shoulder some of the point guard load to ease the burden on star guard TJ Gibbs.

During an open practice/scrimmage session on Oct. 14, Hubb began the day with the first group alongside Gibbs, forwards John Mooney and Elijah Burns and fellow freshman guard Dane Goodwin, who was in as senior Rex Pflueger was held out as a precaution with a minor back injury. Hubb finished the day tied for second in points with 12.

Of course, Hubb has heard the expectations from Brey and company and believes he can run the show in year one.

“I definitely see how important I am to the team,” Hubb began. “It’s not just me that’s important. My teammates are just as important … They’re the ones that have to bring me up and me step into the shoes that Matt Farrell left. He was a great point guard here …

"I feel like I’m ready for it. I’m following TJ right now and he’s leading me down the right path.

“I’m definitely confident running the point guard position. I’ve played point guard since I got to high school. Being able to handle the ball is one of the points of emphasis in my game. I take real pride in handling the ball.”

The injury is a thing of the past for Hubb.

“I’m feeling great about my knee,” stated Hubb. “I don’t really think about when I’m playing on the court … It’s just like I took a break and I’m picking up where I left off. I don’t feel I play timid because of my injury.”

Notre Dame’s veterans have taken Hubb under their wing helping the freshman mend the learning curve.

“Ever since I’ve been here, TJ has been in my ear telling me how I can get better and how he and the team need me to produce and help them,” Hubb explained. “Rex and [Elijah] have helped me a lot in giving me confidence and letting me know I have the capability of being able to be a key player on this team.”

While he was still going through the process. Hubb was often described as a “crafty” guard. That is how the freshman sees his game at this stage as well.

“Crafty point guard that can find others and shoot the ball really well,” Hubb said of what Irish fans should expect from him. “Just bringing a lot of energy and excitement to the team. Being able to take people off the dribble and find my teammates.”

Hubb’s injury forced him to miss the Bahamas trip in August, but Irish fans will not have to wait long to get a glimpse of the freshman and the rest of Brey’s crew when the program welcomes Central State to South Bend for their lone exhibition game on Nov. 1.

If last Sunday is any indication of how Hubb is adjusting to the college life and game, the freshman will likely be among the starting five Brey employs to start the 2018-2019 season.

“It’s been a fun experience getting to learn my way around the school,” Hubb said. “Classes are a little tough, but they are manageable. On the basketball side, it’s great every day getting to be in the gym with these guys.”