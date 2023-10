Eric Hansen and Tyler James discuss the biggest takeaways from No. 11 Notre Dame's 21-14 victory over No. 17 Duke in Saturday's game at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

Thumbnail photo credit: Jaylynn Nash, USA Today Sports

Pictured: Captains JD Bertrand, Cam Hart, Sam Hartman and Joe Alt (from left to right)