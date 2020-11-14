BlueAndGold - Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31

Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Relive the action and hear from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Ian Book and defensive end Ade Ogundeji following the Fighting Irish's 14-point victory versus Boston College.
Video Highlights
Brian Kelly Press Conference Highlights: On Beating Boston College, Ian Book's Performance & Injury Updates
Full press conference
Quarterback Ian Book
Defensive End Ade Ogundeji
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.