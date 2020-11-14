 BlueAndGold - Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-14 21:24:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Postgame Interviews & Highlights: Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31

Relive the action and hear from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, quarterback Ian Book and defensive end Ade Ogundeji following the Fighting Irish's 14-point victory versus Boston College.

Video Highlights

Brian Kelly Press Conference Highlights: On Beating Boston College, Ian Book's Performance & Injury Updates

Full press conference

Quarterback Ian Book

Defensive End Ade Ogundeji

