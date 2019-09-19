News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 06:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Point-Counterpoint: Which Unit Must Play The Best To Beat Georgia

Lou Somogyi, Bryan Driskell
BGI Staff

No. 7 Notre Dame heads south to take on No. 3 Georgia this weekend, and the opportunity for a major win is once again presented to Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}