BlueandGold

For decades, the first Wednesday in February was the day Notre Dame fans have associated with recruits officially signing with the Fighting Irish.

But with the advent of the early signing period in 2017, Notre Dame has utilized that to its advantage. It signed all 17 of its freshman prospects to grant-in-aid in December and was not expected to sign anyone today.

With that said, who are the recruits in the 2020 class who we expect to have the most impact this fall?

Blue & Gold Illustrated's Lou Somogyi and Mike Singer give their thoughts below.