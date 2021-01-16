Despite a dozen Notre Dame players entering the transfer portal since last fall, the overall Fighting Irish roster balance remains strong. By out count, the 88 current scholarship players include 42 on offense, 42 on defense and four kicking game specialists. There is not an acute lack of numbers at any one position, but with the NCAA declaring that 2020 was basically a "free year" with eligibility because of COVID-19, more than 60 percent of the Irish roster technically could have four years of eligibility remaining.

Senior safety Houston Griffith entered the transfer portal shortly after the College Football Playoff loss to Alabama. (Twitter)

That has resulted in more players seeking an opportunity to play elsewhere. Among them have been former regulars such as running-back-turned-receiver Jafar Armstrong, linebacker Jack Lamb, safety Houston Griffith and defensive end Ovie Oghoufo. Armstrong and Lamb have had numerous health setbacks, Griffith has not quite been able to find a niche, and Oghoufo has been caught in a logjam at his position. If a change of heart occurred among these four, who could be most valuable for Notre Dame in 2021?

Team Need/Untapped Talent Make It Houston Griffith: By Todd Burlage

When a top-50 prospect out of high school can’t crack the starting lineup during three years in a college program, and ultimately transfers because of it, blame for this failed football marriage falls on both the player and his coaches. Such is the case for Irish defensive back Houston Griffith, who this month added his name to the NCAA’s transfer portal and could finish his career elsewhere. Rated by Rivals as the No. 4 safety and the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2018 recruiting class, Griffith, a Chicago native, endured a rocky ride during his three seasons at Notre Dame. A nickel in pass coverage as a freshman in 2018, then a cornerback turned safety as a sophomore, and then a backup safety in 2020 behind sixth-year graduate Shaun Crawford, these position switches have stunted Griffith’s growth and kept him from ever finding “his spot” in the secondary. Nothing was guaranteed for Griffith in 2021 — the 6-0, 204-pounder was projected to be a starter at safety in 2020 — but with Crawford now gone, this upcoming season set up perfectly for Griffith to finally feel comfortable at a single position, shed any preconceived notions with a new defensive coordinator and safeties coach to evaluate him, lock down a starting spot, and finally answer the recruiting hype he brought to college out of football-factory IMG Academy in South Florida. And given the player need Notre Dame faces in its secondary — especially at safety — Griffith will be missed more than any other Irish transfer.

Ovie Oghoufo Could Still Help On The Edge: By Lou Somogyi