In a new episode of Pod Like A Champion, former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby joins BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer to discuss new Irish pledge Will Schweitzer, a class of 2021 defensive end from Los Gatos (Calif.).

They also give their thoughts on if the Irish are recruiting on a national championship level, three- vs. four-star prospects, how Goolsby's Notre Dame degree has helped him and more.

You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.