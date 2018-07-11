Podcast: Which Notre Dame Coach Faces The Most Pressure In 2018
Notre Dame has high expectations this season, and if it wants to reach those goals a number of coaches will have to perform well and their units will have to perform well. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss which Notre Dame assistant has the most outside scrutiny this season.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.