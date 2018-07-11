Ticker
Podcast: Which Notre Dame Coach Faces The Most Pressure In 2018

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Notre Dame has high expectations this season, and if it wants to reach those goals a number of coaches will have to perform well and their units will have to perform well. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss which Notre Dame assistant has the most outside scrutiny this season.


