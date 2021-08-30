PODCAST: What Is Biggest Question Mark For Notre Dame vs. Florida State?

On Monday, Aug. 30, BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. What is the biggest question mark for Notre Dame on Sunday when it opens the season at Florida State? Horka gives his take.

Embed content not available

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.