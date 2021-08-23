 PODCAST: Two Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Players Who Have Improved Their Stock In Fall Camp
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-23 10:56:37 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Two Notre Dame Players Who Have Improved Their Stock In Fall Camp

Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@tbhorka
On Monday, Aug. 23, BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The topics included a standout player from fall camp on both sides of the ball, Tyler Buchner and more.


