PODCAST: Two Notre Dame Players Who Have Improved Their Stock In Fall Camp
On Monday, Aug. 23, BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The topics included a standout player from fall camp on both sides of the ball, Tyler Buchner and more.
