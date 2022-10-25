Podcast: Tom Lemming on Notre Dame's present and future QB talent
Notre Dame didn’t quite blow out UNLV, but it was the most comfortable Irish win in a month going back to the North Carolina game.
Comfort won’t be an option for Notre Dame (4-3) the next couple of weeks. The Irish start a two-week gauntlet on Saturday with a road trip to No. 16 Syracuse (6-1) before hosting No. 5 Clemson (8-0) the following week.
Notre Dame’s coaching staff and talent will be tested as the Irish try to give recruits more reasons to come to Notre Dame. To discuss the talent on Notre Dame’s roster and the talent on the way in its recruiting class, Tyler James and Eric Hansen reached out to Tom Lemming, longtime recruiting analyst and publisher of the Prep Football Report, to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.
Lemming discussed Notre Dame quarterbacks Drew Pyne, Steve Angeli and Tyler Buchner, their talent and development, ND's quarterback recruiting efforts, if 2024 commit CJ Carr has the potential to be special, the skill-position talent the Irish have committed and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (24:43).
