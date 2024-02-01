Notre Dame received a huge commitment Thursday, and it didn’t come from a high schooler. Director of recruiting Chad Bowden has agreed to stay at Notre Dame despite Michigan pursuing him with a pay raise and an increased role.

To discuss this news and some actual high school recruits Notre Dame is pursuing, Eric Hansen and Tyler James reached out to legendary recruiting analyst Tom Lemming for this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Lemming discussed Notre Dame retaining Bowden, why Bowden is so valuable to the Irish, the toughest and easiest positions to evaluate, if quarterback recruits are worried about ND's transfer portal reliance, the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class, what he likes about ND's 2025 class, how offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and wide receivers coach Mike Brown are received on the recruiting trail, what the Irish need at wide receiver and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (33:28).

