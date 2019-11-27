Football analyst Vince DeDario sits down with Jacob Rayburn of the Cardinal Sports Report to talk about the 4-7 Stanford Cardinal heading into Saturday afternoon’s matchup in Palo Alto, Calif.

Notre Dame has not won at Stanford since 2007, but with a reeling Cardinal team it looks like this could be the year for Brian Kelly and Co. Injuries have decimated Stanford so far this season, and that is the main topic of conversation in this edition of the The Other Sideline.