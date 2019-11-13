PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Navy
Football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with Mike James of TheMidReport.com to discuss the 7-1 Midshipmen. No. 16 Notre Dame and No. 21 Navy will square off when both squads are ranked for the first time since 1978.
James previews how explosive Navy is offensively and its improved defense during this edition of The Other Sideline.
