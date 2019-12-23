PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Iowa State
BlueandGold.com football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with CycloneReport.com publisher Paul Clark to talk about 7-5 Iowa State.
There is a lot to unpack with this matchup, whether it is the great season of sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy or the struggles of the Cyclones’ secondary. How do the Irish and Cyclones match up? Check out this edition of The Other Sideline podcast.
