News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-23 09:50:14 -0600') }} football Edit

PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Iowa State

Click the picture to sign up for BlueandGold.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for BlueandGold.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst
@CoachDeDario

BlueandGold.com football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with CycloneReport.com publisher Paul Clark to talk about 7-5 Iowa State.

There is a lot to unpack with this matchup, whether it is the great season of sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy or the struggles of the Cyclones’ secondary. How do the Irish and Cyclones match up? Check out this edition of The Other Sideline podcast.

Quarterback Brock Purdy had an excellent sophomore season for Iowa State, passing for 3,760 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Quarterback Brock Purdy had an excellent sophomore season for Iowa State, passing for 3,760 yards and 27 touchdowns.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}