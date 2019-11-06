PODCAST: The Other Sideline - Duke
BGI football analyst Vince DeDario sits down with Steve Wiseman of the Durham Herald Sun to discuss the Duke Blue Devils. They dive into what is probably the best defense the Irish will face the rest of the regular season as well as life after Daniel Jones on offense.
