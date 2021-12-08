PODCAST: The Irish Huddle - How Notre Dame won the last week
While the press is widely mocking Brian Kelly's first week at LSU, Notre Dame's hiring of Marcus Freeman, and its coverage of it, won social media with multiple viral moments, all positive for the Irish program.
BlueandGold.com's Tyler Horka, Patrick Engel, and Greg Ladky explain.
