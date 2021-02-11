PODCAST: Talking Tyler Buchner, Florida-Notre Dame Series Scheduled, More
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss the Notre Dame transfer portal news, the Fighting Irish scheduling a future series with Florida and what expectations should be for true freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner in this week’s episode of The Irish Huddle.
