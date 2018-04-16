To win in the modern era of football a team needs an impact quarterback. At times Notre Dame had that in 2017, and at times their quarterback play left a lot to be desired. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell talk about the importance of quarterback play, the positives of Brandon Wimbush at the position, the areas where he faltered in 2017, and his growth this spring.

Following a lengthy discussion on the quarterback position, the staff discusses the offensive line, the secondary, the wide receivers and raise questions about the immediate future of the running back position.