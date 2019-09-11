PODCAST: The Other Sideline — New Mexico
Notre Dame is gearing up for their first home game of the season this Saturday against New Mexico. Vince DeDario sat down with Steve Virgen, who covers the Lobos for The Albuquerque Journal.
Topics of discussion included the health of New Mexico head coach Bob Davie, the Lobos’ quarterback situation, and UNM’s new look offense and defense under new coordinators.
