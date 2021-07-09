PODCAST: Talking Kevin Austin, QBs And More On WSBT Sportsbeat AM
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel spoke with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM Friday to discuss takeaways from his one-on-one interviews with Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
The main topics included wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr.’s injury recovery, the quarterback competition, running back usage and more.
Listen to the segment below.
----
