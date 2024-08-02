After a summer hiatus, the Inside ND Sports podcast returned Friday after Eric Hansen and Tyler James saw portions of Notre Dame football's first three practices of preseason camp.

They shared their top three takeaways from the first three practices, the most interesting things they heard from offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and defensive coordinator Al Golden and played a game of "Hot or Not" with predictions for the 2024 season.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (35:39).

