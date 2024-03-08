Notre Dame football opened spring practice Thursday morning, and reporters were allowed to watch the entire 90-minute session. Because Eric Hansen and Tyler James were there to see it themselves, they felt this week's Inside ND Sports podcast didn't need a guest.

Hansen and James shared their three biggest takeaways from Thursday's spring practice at Notre Dame, what glimpses they saw that won't matter and others that will, the impact of ND's staff changes, who the Irish will be without this spring, a scholarship for safety Luke Talich, Devyn Ford's move to safety, confidence in the offensive line and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (52:47).

