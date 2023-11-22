Notre Dame made easy work of Wake Forest on Senior Day. Now the No. 18 Irish (8-3) will head to Stanford (3-8) after Thanksgiving to end the regular season.

But this week on the Inside ND Sports podcast, Eric Hansen and Tyler James couldn't help but look further ahead for the Irish. A Notre Dame win on Saturday (7 p.m. EST on Pac-12 Network) likely puts the Irish in the ReliaQuest Bowl against an SEC opponent.

That's why Ryan Fowler, radio host of The Game on Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa, Ala., joined the podcast to share his knowledge on the conference. He discussed the progress of head coach Brian Kelly at LSU, the strengths and flaws of the Tigers this season, if Tennessee would be a better bowl opponent for ND, the job Tommy Rees has done in his first year as Alabama's offensive coordinator, why former ND quarterback Tyler Buchner didn't gain traction with the Crimson Tide, an outside perspective of Notre Dame and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (37:05).

