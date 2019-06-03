Before diving into a preview of the 2019 Southern Cal Trojans, Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi gives the latest roster updates after speaking with Irish head coach Brian Kelly. Following those updates, Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the talented, but troubled, USC football team.

The Trojans are one of the more talented teams in the country, and certainly the Pac-12, but can they bounce back after a 5-7 season. The talent is there, but can the Trojans overcome a rough early schedule. That and more is discussed in our latest show.