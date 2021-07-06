PODCAST: Reviewing Recent Notre Dame Commitments & More

On Tuesday, July 6, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chatted with Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The topics included Notre Dame’s two weekend commitments and how many more pledges the Irish could receive in July.

Embed content not available

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.