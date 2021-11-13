 PODCAST: How Notre Dame Fighting Irish football replaces wide receiver Avery Davis, red-zone offense, Virginia preview
PODCAST: Replacing Avery Davis, red-zone offense, Virginia preview

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football wide receiver Lorenzo Styles
Freshman wide receiver Lorenzo Styles will make his first career start this week. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
On Friday, Nov. 12 BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.

They discuss freshman Lorenzo Styles stepping in at slot receiver for injured fifth-year senior captain Avery Davis, other slot options Notre Dame could use, the Irish's red-zone offense's importance this week and preview Saturday's game at Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

