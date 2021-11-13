PODCAST: Replacing Avery Davis, red-zone offense, Virginia preview

They discuss freshman Lorenzo Styles stepping in at slot receiver for injured fifth-year senior captain Avery Davis , other slot options Notre Dame could use, the Irish's red-zone offense's importance this week and preview Saturday's game at Virginia (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

On Friday, Nov. 12 BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.

Embed content not available

