 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Remembering Lou Somogyi With Todd Burlage + Spring Game Thoughts
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 08:21:15 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Remembering Lou Somogyi With Todd Burlage + Spring Game Thoughts

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com's Todd Burlage and Mike Singer gather for an episode of the Irish Huddle.

The future of this Notre Dame football podcast is unclear with the tragic passing of Lou Somogyi on April 17, but for this special episode, Burlage, who worked with Somogyi for 15 years, shares memories of his coworker, and the guys talk about what they're looking forward to about Saturday's Blue-Gold game.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci8yaGhodS0xMDFmMGQ2LXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play on the YouTube video below.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0FtckQ4TWxXR2ZvP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}