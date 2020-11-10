BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel are back with a new episode of Pod Like A Champion, the B&G recruiting podcast. They discuss how Notre Dame’s win over Clemson impacts recruiting in the 2021 and 2022 classes, prospects in South Bend over the weekend and how the 2021 class could end, including a couple new names to know.

You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.