PODCAST: Recruiting Impact Of Notre Dame Beating Clemson, 2021 Class Finish
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel are back with a new episode of Pod Like A Champion, the B&G recruiting podcast. They discuss how Notre Dame’s win over Clemson impacts recruiting in the 2021 and 2022 classes, prospects in South Bend over the weekend and how the 2021 class could end, including a couple new names to know.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.