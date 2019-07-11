PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Tight Ends
Notre Dame has seen its tight end production climb the last two seasons, and the 2019 unit has a chance to make even further strides.Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position.
The staff starts off with a conversation about the trends at the position and then dives into a discussion of each tight end on the roster. A key theme is the tight end that holds the key to the group in 2019, and it's probably not the player you are thinking of.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.