News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 16:26:34 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Tight Ends

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Dhcmw9c9irtwens0t6wf

Notre Dame has seen its tight end production climb the last two seasons, and the 2019 unit has a chance to make even further strides.Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position.

The staff starts off with a conversation about the trends at the position and then dives into a discussion of each tight end on the roster. A key theme is the tight end that holds the key to the group in 2019, and it's probably not the player you are thinking of.


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}