Notre Dame has seen its tight end production climb the last two seasons, and the 2019 unit has a chance to make even further strides.Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position.

The staff starts off with a conversation about the trends at the position and then dives into a discussion of each tight end on the roster. A key theme is the tight end that holds the key to the group in 2019, and it's probably not the player you are thinking of.