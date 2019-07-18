A year ago the safety position was considered a major concern for the Irish defense. Now, heading into the 2019 season, the Irish starters are considered one of the nation's best duos.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position, discussing what makes the Irish starters so impactful, what is coming behind them, and the impact the veterans have on the entire defense, and also on the talented young players.