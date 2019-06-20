PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Linebackers
The linebacker position is probably the biggest question mark for the Irish defense heading into the 2019 season. There is talent, but the group is incredibly inexperienced.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss what the position lost, what it returns, who is expected to compete for time and what needs to happen for the unit ti flourish in 2019.
