Notre Dame's offensive line is experienced and talented, but the unit is also being overlooked from a national perspective.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell breakdown the offensive line. The BGI staff talks about the expectations for the unit, and the pressure that is on them to carry the offense in 2019. There also will be eyes on line coach Jeff Quinn, who will silence any remaining doubters if his unit plays to its potential.

Following the unit discussion the BGI staff breaks down the individual starters, talks about the overall depth and goes into which players hold the key for Notre Dame to reach its full potential.