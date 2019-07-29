The return of eight players with starting experience, including a quarterback and four offensive linemen, has raised expectations for the Notre Dame offense. But can the unit live up to its potential, or will it once again fall short of what is needed to get the Irish over the national hump.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the offense with fall camp less than a week away. The BGI staff discusses overall expectations, their three biggest certainties, their three biggest concerns, they talk position battles and say what one thing must go right for the offense to spark another playoff run.

The show concludes with BGI subscriber questions and answers from the BGI staff.