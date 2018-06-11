Arguably no position on the Notre Dame roster has a wider range of outcomes in 2018 than does the wide receiver group. There is enough talent among the returners and freshmen for the group to shine, but the inability to produce this past season has raised questions about the group.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss those potential outcomes, talk about the potential of each returner, go over the talent of the incoming freshmen and answer subscriber questions.