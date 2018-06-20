Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell talk about the Notre Dame tight end position heading into the 2018 season. There is a lot of talent on the roster, but there remain a number of tough questions at the position.

If the group can emerge in 2018 it will have a significant impact on the offense. Much of the discussion revolves around the possible emergence of senior Alizé Mack and sophomore Cole Kmet, but the enitre depth chart is discussed.