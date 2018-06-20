Podcast: Previewing The 2018 Notre Dame Tight End Depth Chart
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell talk about the Notre Dame tight end position heading into the 2018 season. There is a lot of talent on the roster, but there remain a number of tough questions at the position.
If the group can emerge in 2018 it will have a significant impact on the offense. Much of the discussion revolves around the possible emergence of senior Alizé Mack and sophomore Cole Kmet, but the enitre depth chart is discussed.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.
• Like us on Facebook.