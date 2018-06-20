Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-20 15:24:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Podcast: Previewing The 2018 Notre Dame Tight End Depth Chart

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold.com
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell talk about the Notre Dame tight end position heading into the 2018 season. There is a lot of talent on the roster, but there remain a number of tough questions at the position.

If the group can emerge in 2018 it will have a significant impact on the offense. Much of the discussion revolves around the possible emergence of senior Alizé Mack and sophomore Cole Kmet, but the enitre depth chart is discussed.


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @BGI_DMcKinney and @BGI_CoreyBodden.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}