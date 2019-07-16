News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 15:48:27 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Previewing Stanford Heading Into 2019

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Stanford was the dominant program in the Pac 12 from 2010 to 2015, but it has gone "just" 18-9 the last two years. The question heading into 2019 is whether or not the last two years is a trend of things to come or an aberration.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell debate where the Cardinal are as a program before talking about what the team might be in 2019.


