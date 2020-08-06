 PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Defense With Mike Goolsby
PODCAST: Previewing Notre Dame’s Defense With Mike Goolsby

BlueandGold.com
Staff
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi are joined by football analyst Mike Goolsby to break down Notre Dame’s defense, plus they discuss the news of wide receiver Kevin Austin’s injury and former Irish quarterback Phil Jurkovec being granted immediate eligibility at Boston College.

You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Please consider liking the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content!

