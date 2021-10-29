PODCAST: Potential breakthrough on offense, defending UNC, game predictions

On Friday, Oct. 29, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.

They discuss Notre Dame's potential offensive breakthrough in last week’s 31-16 win over USC, its sustainability, how to defend the high-scoring North Carolina offense with quarterback Sam Howell at the helm and offer some predictions for the Irish vs. Tar Heels matchup Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).