PODCAST: Potential breakthrough on offense, defending UNC, game predictions

 PODCAST: Notre Dame football and a potential breakthrough on offense, defending North Carolina, game predictions
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-29 11:30:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football quarterback Jack Coan
Jack Coan (17) and Notre Dame’s offense had five 70-plus yards drives last week against USC. (AP)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_

On Friday, Oct. 29, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM.

They discuss Notre Dame's potential offensive breakthrough in last week’s 31-16 win over USC, its sustainability, how to defend the high-scoring North Carolina offense with quarterback Sam Howell at the helm and offer some predictions for the Irish vs. Tar Heels matchup Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

