Podcast: Peter Vaas on quarterbacks and coaching staff cohesion
Notre Dame’s search for an offensive line coach hasn’t reached its conclusion as of Wednesday night. The Irish still haven't officially announced Gino Guidugli as the next quarterbacks coach either.
To discuss the task awaiting Guidugli at Notre Dame, Eric Hansen and Tyler James asked two-time Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Peter Vaas to join the Inside ND Sports podcast.
Vaas, who coached at Notre Dame from 1990-91 and 2005-06, remains a private coach, a consultant for the Frankfurt Galaxy in European football and last year he became the Assistant Coordinator for Football Replay with the SEC.
On the podcast, Vaas discussed what Guidugli should prioritize when he starts the job, balancing the development of an elite quarterback and his backups, what he thinks is the ideal construction of an offensive staff, what he expects from Sam Hartman this season, how much input an offensive coordinator should have on an offensive line coach hiring, the complications of targeting penalties and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions submitted on Twitter and The Insider Lounge (30:59)
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
Thumbnail photo credit: Jim Dedmon-USA Today Sports
