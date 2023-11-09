No. 20 Notre Dame limped into its second bye week with a disappointing 31-23 loss at Clemson in which the offense continued to struggle. Quarterback Sam Hartman had arguably his worst passing performance of his Notre Dame tenure, and the Irish seem to be running out of answers offensively.

The answer for Eric Hansen and Tyler James was to reach out to two-time Notre Dame quarterbacks coach Peter Vaas to get his thoughts on all of it on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Vaas discussed the play of Hartman, getting confidence back in a quarterback, the risk of benching Hartman for a younger quarterback, the impact of wide receiver cohesion, play-action passes as a solution, halftime adjustments, how quarterbacks influence scheme and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (29:29).

